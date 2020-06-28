COVID-19: Despite surge, Lagos residents ignore safety, precautions

Indications have emerged that despite the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State, some residents have continued to flout the social gathering and distancing guidelines and other virus preventive measures as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), have advised.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the development has generated fear over the possible uncontrollable rise of cases of the pandemic in Lagos as more residents now defy safety regulations by the authorities to curtail the spread of the pandemic, in spite of the growing infection in the state.

Already, Lagos remains the epicentre of the deadly virus in Nigeria but Sunday Telegraph gathered that there was much anxiety in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, following the continued hosting of football competitions with corresponding crowd of spectators on a field popularly known as ‘White Sand’.

According to the viral video of the soccer competition in the LGA, the tournament, which had been on for the past two months was played in total disregard for social distancing, use of face masks and other safety guidelines to check the spread of the pandemic which has risen to 9,741 as at yesterday (Saturday) morning.

Going by the NCDC’s daily coronavirus update, the total number of positive cases in Lagos has already outnumbered the available bed pace capacity of 612 in the various stateowned and private centres in the state.

Incidentally, Eti-Osa has the highest cases of COVID-19 infections with about 1,600 people already infected but residents are afraid of a spike in community transmission in the area as more people go about without adopting safety precautions against the deadly virus. While giving an update on the pandemic in Lagos, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that while Lagos remains the epicentre in Nigeria, Eti-Osa LGA has always remained the council with the highest number of COVID-19 infections.

To him, as at Friday, no fewer than 1,515 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Eti-Osa, while 663 were reported in Alimosho with 659 in Kosofe LGA. However, in his reaction, Chairman of Eti-Osa LGA, Mr Saheed Bankole, expressed displeasure over failure of some residents in the council to comply with the state government’s directives.

According to him, it was disheartening that despite efforts of the state and local government in the council on COVID-19 campaigns and meetings the local government held with community leaders, market women and men, some residents in the council are yet to believe that the virus is real. “We did all we could. We distributed face masks and did radio jingles and other media advocacy to inform people about the pandemic. We called on the CDAs and market women. We made people understand that the efforts of Mr. Governor and the state government are geared towards their safety. “We warned that if they contract the virus and decide to spread to others, they are on their own. We have done what is expected of us government at both the state and local government levels. If anyone observes the safety precautions, it is for the person’s sake. If he ignores it, he does so at his own peril.” Nigerians scientist: Pandemic not cause of global deaths Charles Ogundiya A Nigerian Scientist, Emmanuel Adeyemi, has said that the novel Coronavirus is not the cause of mass death around the globe claiming that the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic does not require any vaccine. Speaking during a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, the scientist based in Melbourne, Australia, said the main cause of the death across the world was air pollution as a result of excessive poisonous hydrogen dioxide gas in the atmosphere.

According to him, the world already lost a lot of people to the pandemic which he claimed was not caused by any virus.

Adeyemi discovered after a deep and thorough research that China made a wrong diagnosis of the disease which has made it difficult to understand the clinical signs and symptoms of the disease and to develop a treatment regimen for it.

The University of Ibadan graduate, who has been able to obtain scientific publications from China which shows that the problem China had was a case of widespread Pneumonia, stated that Chinese Center for Disease Control (CCDC) named the causative agent as a Novel Coronavirus.

He also claimed that he has a scientific paper that shows how the World Health Organization (WHO) named the Pneumonia from China as COVID-19. He said he has discovered through his research the main causative agent and that the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic does not require any vaccine.

“The world is suffering from air pollution as a result of excessive hydrogen dioxide poisonous gas in the atmosphere so the purpose is to save lives and ensure that the world returns to normal in record time. “You can use a petrochemical process; hydrogen peroxide and sodium. Once you send it to the atmosphere, it will reduce hydrogen dioxide emission.”

Fourth Oyo exco member tests positive Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Aside the three members of the Oyo State Executive Council that have tested positive for coronavirus, another one has also tested positive bringing the number that have been infected in the state to four.

The three earlier reported by Governor Seyi Makinde are the Youth and Sports Commissioner, Mr. Seun Fakorede, the Science and Technology Commissioner, Prof. Raphael Afonja and the Culture, Tourism and Information Commissioner, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

The trio had been directed to self isolate for 14 days to determine their state of health. Seyi Makinde had yesterday disclosed via a post on Twitter while giving an update on the coronavirus situation in the state, saying that 169 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 508.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan SW (35), Oluyole (12), Ibadan N (12), Egbeda (4), Ibadan NW (3), Lagelu (2), Ibadan SE (2), Ibadan NE (2), Akinyele (1), Saki W (1), Ona Ara (1) & Ido (1) LGAs.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1264. Of the two inconclusive results for members of the Oyo State Executive Council, one retest came back positive,” he said. 13 vessels arrive Nigerian waters from US, 4 other infected countries

13 vessels arrive Nigerian waters from US, 4 other infected countries

Bayo Akomolafe The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), yesterday, said about 13 vessels from five countries infected with coronavirus have started arriving the Nigerian waters. The agency, in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Philip Kyanet said the vessels, which are expected to arrive the three Nigerian ports between June 23 and July 17, 2020, have been placed under red flag. According to the statement, four of the vessels are coming from Spain, one from the United Kingdom, five from United States, one from Brazil and two from India. It stated that eight of the vessels are expected to berth in Apapa, Lagos; four in Bonny, Rivers State; and one in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Like this: Like Loading...