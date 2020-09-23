Business

COVID-19: Deutsche Bank to close 20% of branches

Deutsche Bank plans to close one in five branches in its home market in Germany as it seeks to save costs and capitalise on the changing habits of customers during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters has reported an executive of the bank as saying.

 

Philipp Gossow, who oversees the retail banking business in Germany, told Reuters that the reduction to some 400 branches from around 500 currently would occur primarily in urban locations and take place “as quickly as possible.”

 

The cull comes as Deutsche Bank undergoes a broad overhaul of its global operations that begun in 2019 after years of losses.

 

German banks traditionally operate a large number of branches compared to those in the Netherlands or Britain, where customers are more comfortable with digital offerings.

 

Banks throughout Europe are rethinking their branch strategies in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Deutsche’s cross-town rival Commerzbank recently opted to shut 200 of its 1,000 branches and is considering closing hundreds more.

 

Gossow was expected to elaborate on the plans at a banking conference on Tuesday.

