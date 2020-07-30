News

COVID-19: Diaspora Nigerians to equip 4m youths

As part of its commitment to youth development, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization – Europe (NIDOE) is on the verge of empowering four million youths with requisite knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic. GeneralSecretary of NIDOE, Mr. Fidel O. Wilson, said the initiative would be carried out in collaboration with Sub-Saharan Open University (SSOU) and World Hope Youth Mentors (WHY-MENTORS) from North Carolina, United States.

The programme tagged; COVID-19 NIDSAFE Initiative, aimed at helping Nigerian youths to understand the origin and terminology for COVID-19, describe how the virus could be spread, understand how to limit the spread in communities, describe the clinical presentation and progression of the disease.

Italsoincluded understanding the principles of managing people with COVID-19, how to prevent COVID-19 spread in hospitals, demonstration preventionmethodologies, protect frontline youths healthcare workers from COVID-19 by providing NIDOE-NIDSAFE facemasks, sanitisers. According to Wilson in a statement, “All these questions will be answered on the social media broadcasts.

This will be in addition of providing frontline youths/healthcare workers protective kits like facemasks and sanitisers. “In addition, the NIDOENIDSAFE initiative will be a way to involve volunteers who are complying with mandatory isolations in the identified regions, and who can help from their homes. “In this way, although physically distanced, the youth and care for COVID-19 Team remains close and handy, especially for person with disabilities and the elderly.” Confirmed cases of COVID- 19 surpassed 410,000 in July 2, 2020 across the African continent.

