COVID-19: Diaspora Nigerians to equip 4m youths

As part of its commitment to youth development, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation – Europe (NIDOE) is on the verge of empowering four million youths with requisite knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic.
General secretary of NIDOE, Mr Fidel O. Wilson said the initiative would be carried out in collaboration with The Sub Saharan Open University (SSOU), and World Hope Youth Mentors (WHY-MENTORS) from North Carolina.
The programme tagged COVID-19 NIDSAFE Initiative is aimed at helping Nigerian youths to: understand the origin and terminology for COVID-19, describe how the coronavirus is spread, understand how to limit the spread in communities, describe the clinical presentation and progression of the disease.
It also includes understanding the principles of managing people with COVID-19, prevent COVID-19 spread in hospitals, demonstration prevention methodologies, protect frontline Youths healthcare workers from COVID-19 by providing NIDOE-NIDSAFE facemasks and sanitisers.
According to Wilson in a statement: “All these questions will be answered on the social media broadcasts. This will be in addition of providing frontline youths/healthcare workers protective kits like facemasks and sanitizers.
“In addition, the NIDOE-NIDSAFE initiative would be a way to involve volunteers who are complying with mandatory isolations in the identified regions, and who can help from their homes.
“In this way, although physically distanced, the youth and care for COVID-19 Team remains close and handy, especially for person with disabilities and the elderly.”
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 410,000 in July 2 across the African continent.

