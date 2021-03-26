COVID-19: Diri advises Bayelsans to take vaccine

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on citizens and residents of the state to take advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise and get innoculated against the virus. Governor Diri made the call on Wednesday after he received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine jab inside the Executive Chamber of the Government House, Yenagoa.

He advised that while the people trust God for protection, they should also take the necessary steps to get protected against the virus by taking the vaccine. His words: “I have just taken the vaccine. The Deputy Governor has also taken it. May I now call on Bayelsans to go and take their jabs against the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.”

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the governor appealed to the Federal Government to re-assure Nigerians about the safety of the vaccine due to the controversy arising from its rejection in some countries.

“The vaccine appears a little bit controversial because there are countries that have rejected it due to safety concerns. That is why some of us feel that medical experts need to do something about it. I appeal to the federal authorities to re-assure Nigerians about the safety of the vaccine.” Governor Diri was innoculated by the Immunisation Officer, Bayelsa State Primary Healthcare Board, Mr Amos Godspower. Cabinet members, aides of the governor and other Government House staff were being vaccinated at the time of filing this report.

