News

COVID-19: Diri advises Bayelsans to take vaccine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on citizens and residents of the state to take advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise and get innoculated against the virus. Governor Diri made the call on Wednesday after he received the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine jab inside the Executive Chamber of the Government House, Yenagoa.

He advised that while the people trust God for protection, they should also take the necessary steps to get protected against the virus by taking the vaccine. His words: “I have just taken the vaccine. The Deputy Governor has also taken it. May I now call on Bayelsans to go and take their jabs against the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.”

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the governor appealed to the Federal Government to re-assure Nigerians about the safety of the vaccine due to the controversy arising from its rejection in some countries.

“The vaccine appears a little bit controversial because there are countries that have rejected it due to safety concerns. That is why some of us feel that medical experts need to do something about it. I appeal to the federal authorities to re-assure Nigerians about the safety of the vaccine.” Governor Diri was innoculated by the Immunisation Officer, Bayelsa State Primary Healthcare Board, Mr Amos Godspower. Cabinet members, aides of the governor and other Government House staff were being vaccinated at the time of filing this report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCC restates commitment to QoS, QoE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring improvement in the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the nation’s over 190 million telecom subscribers. This determination, the Commission said led to the resolution of 98 per cent of the total servicerelated complaints received from telecoms consumers from January […]
News

Court sentences soldier who killed superior to death

Posted on Author Reporter

  A court martial sitting at the Nigerian army 7 division in Maiduguri, Borno state, has sentenced Azunna Maduabuchi to death. A court martial is a legal proceeding for military personnel, a process similar to a civilian court trial. Madiabuchi, a trooper with the army’s 202 battalion in Bama, still in Borno, had in July […]
News

Job creation: NBS report shows APC claim hoax – PDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on escalated 33.3 per cent unemployment rate in the country was a confirmation that the much-orchestrated claims of massive job creation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government was hoax. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica