COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 Civil Servants

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed all Civil Servants from grade levels 1-12 to resume work from Tuesday, September 1.

Senator Diri gave the directive on Monday during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce in Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor had on March 26 asked those category of workers to stay at home in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the state.

In a press release signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor said the COVID-19 restrictions were being reviewed following the flattening of the pandemic curve in the state.

He therefore directed the Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama to ensure that workers abide by all COVID-19 safety guidelines when they resume.

On the resumption of schools, the governor noted that while students in terminal classes were writting their examinations, he directed that all primary six pupils to also resume academic activities as the government was evaluating the situation pending when other classes would resume.

Diri also set up a sub-committee made up of the Technical Adviser on Security, Chief Boma Spero-Jack, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Apoku and the service commanders to liaise with proprietors of night clubs, supermarkets and banks to seek ways of ensuring compliance with the presidential guidelines on COVID-19.

The governor, who stressed that the presidential curfew from 10 pm to 4am was still in place, insisted on the use of face masks, sanitisers and maintaining social distance in order to avert a second wave of the infection as predicted by health experts.

