COVID-19 disruptions affecting Diaspora cash remittances –FG

The Federal Government has revealed that disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic were reducing the inflow of Diaspora remittances to Nigeria. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Yerima Tarfa, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, during a workshop organised for Labour Correspondents on effective coverage of labour migration. Represented by the Director, Reforms Coordination of the ministry, Dr John Magbadelo, he quoted a 2020 World Bank report that remittances received through official channel dropped from $23.809 billion to $17.208 billion in 2020, noting that given the complexity and interests labour migration elicit, it had become important to ensure a balanced reportage by the media to further foster development. He said: “This figures highlight some important facts.

Nigeria’s economic benefits from Diaspora contributions are quite significant. This statistics clearly shows how the disruptions caused by COVID-19 impacted the world of work and workers livelihood globally.” The Deputy Director/Head Press, Charles Akpan, who stated that labour migration could be a veritable instrument in addressing equitable distribution of resources, added that it has a major role to play in the politics of international economic relations and in scaling down international conflicts if well-governed and practiced.

“I enjoin journalists to endeavour to be language-appropriate in their reportage of labour migration, as demeaning terminologies will undermine the dignity of migrant workers.” On his part, Dr Sunday Onazi who presented a paper on “Enhancing the Developmental Impacts of Remittances, advised the Federal Government to take cognisance of the importance of Diaspora remittances to the country’s economic and social development and ensure the financial infrastructure supporting remittances was strengthened.

 

