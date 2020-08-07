COVID-19: DMO resumes FGN savings bond offer next week

The Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday announced the resumption of the Federal Government’s savings bond offer for themonth of August. Subscription for the savings bond offer was suspended in April at the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country..

The offer will open on Monday, August 10, 2020 and close on Friday, August 14, 2020, the DMO disclosed. “The DMO was constrained to suspend the monthly offers of the FGN savings bond in April 2020 due to restrictions on activities and movement as part of measures adopted by the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19. “The general public is invited to look out for the advert of the offer for subscriptions in various newspapers and the DMO’s website. The offer for subscription will open on Monday, August 10, 2020 and close on Friday, August 14, 2020”, it said.

Like this: Like Loading...