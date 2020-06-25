News

COVID-19: Doctors appeal for adequate protective gear in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Bayelsa State chapter, has appealed to the State Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its members.
The President, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa chapter of the association, Dr. Ebidimie-Divine Irole made the appeal in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa, the state capital, yesterday.
Irole said that the appeal was premised on the recent upsurge in the spread of the Coronavirus infections in the state with more than 20 doctors exposed to COVID-19 patients already infected.
He noted: “We are appealing for adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the state government. Though we have some, what we have is not enough and our members who have contact with COVID-19 patients are at great risk.
“As we speak, more than 20 doctors have tested positive and it calls for concerted efforts on the part of the Bayelsa State COVID-19 Response Team to see the issue of PPE as a priority.
“We also urge stakeholders to join forces in strengthening the health sector to combat the pandemic because the frontline medical workers require support and motivation to boost their morale.
“We are still waiting for the implementation of the hazard allowance as announced by the Federal Government; we are very optimistic and hope that the state government should also extend the gesture to our counterparts at the state level.”
On the suspended strike by the National leadership of NARD on Sunday, Irole said that they complied with the directive to resume work on Monday, adding that normalcy had since returned to FMC Yenagoa.

