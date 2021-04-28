COVID-19: Don’t let down your guard, NCDC boss tells Nigerians

Director- General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has advised Nigerians not to let down their guards against COVID-19, saying recent surge in the pandemic in India gives cause for concern. He said the pandemic afforded Nigeria the opportunity to, substantially increased her molecular laboratory from four before outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic to 120 labs spread across the country The molecular laboratory capacity, isn’t limited to COVID-19 alone. He said it covers other things outside COVID-19. Ihekweazu gave these updates yesterday in Abuja, at a meeting conveyed by the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning with key agencies.
