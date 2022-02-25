COVID-19: Don’t let your guards down, get vaccinated, WHO tells Nigerians

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged the Nigerian government to deepen its awareness programmes on COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure everyone is fully vaccinated and protected from the effects of the virus. While emphasising the need for Nigeria to meet up with the 70 per cent global target of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the global health body warned that Nigeria could not afford to let its guard down, as nobody knows when another variant would emerge. WHO Director, Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, Dr Kate O’Brien, who spoke during an assessment visit by the WHO team to the Garki Primary Healthcare Facility in Abuja on Thursday, raised concerns that some of the patients she interacted with at the facility have not received COVID-19 vaccination.
Related Articles
Buhari to bandits: You’ll suffer for your wickedness, brutality
President Muhammadu Buhari has described as barbaric, the killing of three of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna. Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be made to suffer for their wickedness and brutality. Commenting on the recurring […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Discover Sami Loyal’s Incredible Journey From High School Dropout To Top Of The World
Sami Loyal has come a long way from being the unpopular, overweight kid to a teenage millionaire. A YouTuber since the age of 8, he found school boring and had ambitions of being a millionaire. By 19, he not only met but exceeded that goal with his online trading business. Not too shabby for a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Slovakia seeks prospects of better relations with Nigeria
Slovak Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Holasek, has said that there are better prospects of better relations between his country and Nigeria In a statement released to the press yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Asesina, the envoy made this observation at a virtual ceremony in the Presidential […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)