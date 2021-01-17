COVID-19: Don’t politicise Dr Martin’s death, NAUTH management warns

The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, Anambra State, has warned that the death of Dr. Martins Ifeanyichukwu, Associate Professor of Laboratory Sciences and Immunology in the hospital, should not be politicised.

Dr. Martins Ifeanyichukwu died on his way to Irruah Hospital, Edo State, on Monday, January 11, after about two weeks battle with COVID-19. Speaking to newsmen in Nnewi, yesterday, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Anthony Igwuegbe, said the hospital tried its best to keep him stable before referring him to Irruah.

“The death of Dr Martins is devastating to us all, and we ask God to accord his soul an eternal rest as we console the family he left behind. However, his death has paved the way for some individuals to attack principal management staff of the hospital, including the CMAC, Dr. Joseph Ugbaja, who was accused of negligence of duty. “In view of this news making the rounds about Dr. Martin’s death, which is capable of damaging the image of the hospital and sending wrong signals to the public, its becomes very pertinent to make some clarifications just to put the records straight. “Dr. Martins Ifeanyichukwu was brought to NAUTH on Friday, January 8, in a pretty poor condition, with an SPo2 of 63% on oxygen, after about a week of admission in a private hospital. “Throughout his stay in NAUTH, he was managed by the highest echelon of staff at the isolation center, and this includes three consultants, two senior registrars, a very senior medical officer in infectious diseases; with the full compliments of the nursing staff, medical laboratory scientists, the hygienists and other staff of the center. “On Monday, 11th January, 2021, the family requested that he be transfered to ISTH, Irrhua, in Edo State, and they were obliged.

The hospital brought out an ambulance, two full cylinders of oxygen and a nurse to accompany him to Irrhua.

The events that led to his death on the way to Irrhua and the other allegations are subjects for investigation for which the hospital management has constituted a panel of enquiry to deal with,” he clarified.

While condoling the family of the deceased for the loss of their breadwinner, the CMD pleaded that the media battle targeting the hospital and its top management staff be rested for now, to allow management do the needful.

He added: “Its instructive to note that our staff at the isolation center are very committed, passionate about their jobs and always work round the clock to ensure that the patients are well looked after, and the management has provided all the personal protective equipment they need. We also have oxygen in adequate supply.

“So, death of Prof Martins should not be seen as anybody’s personal fault. Nobody should be singled out for blames over the unfortunate death.” Dr. Martins Ifeanyichukwu, Associate Professor of Laboratory Sciences and Immunology in NAUTH Nnewi.

