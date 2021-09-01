COVID-19: DSS interrogates group over protest against Obaseki’s order

Members of Equity International Initiatives (EII) yesterday said they were invited for interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) after they demonstrated against the Edo State government’s plan to insist on the presentation of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate before being allowed into public places. Addressing a press conference in Benin City yesterday, the Convener of EII, Chris Iyama, said they are not perturbed by the invitation insisting that their seven-day ultimatum for the government to rescind its decision remains as he also announced that there was an injunction from the Federal High Court in Rivers State restraining the government from going ahead with its plans. He said: “We were invited by the DSS after our demonstration on Monday; we told them that having a rally is our right as enshrined in the constitution and to us as Nigerians, it is our right.

“We told them the ultimatum we have given to the state government stands and after the seven-day ultimatum, we are going to mobilise Edo people back to the government house but I am sure that with what we have done so far, the governor will have a rethink because we know he is listening and I believe with the court judgment they may not go ahead. “We told the DSS that they should tell the governor our position since we have met with him. We came out very calm; we will remain calm even in the face of oppression.

We are not cowards, we know how to demand our rights.” Also, a clergy, Bishop Osadolor Ochei carpeted the state leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for supporting the position of the governor saying: “CAN has no right under its constitution to align with the government to force us as Christians, as ministers to be vaccinated.” Speaking on the suit instituted in Rivers State, lead counsel to EII, John Okhuihievbe said: “In arguing the Motions in Suit No. FHC/PH/ FHR/266/2021 filed by Mr. Charles Osaretin against the Governor of Edo State and 5 others and dated the 30th of August, 2021, the Learned Senior Counsel, Echezona Etiaba, SAN urged the Court to Order parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for the Enforcement of the Applicant’s Fundamental Rights. The Orders were granted as prayed. The court adjourned to the 10th of September, 2021 for hearing of the Substantive Motion.”

