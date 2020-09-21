News

COVID-19: Ebonyi lifts ban on night clubs, others

Ebonyi State government yesterday lifted ban on night clubs, public parks, cinemas, burials/wake keeps and other social gathering in the state. The state government had at the wake of the coronavirus pandemic ordered the closure of public places for social activities.

 

But in a statement from Commissioner for Information and Sate Orientation, Uchenna Orji said the government had lifted the ban on public places.

 

Orji said: “In furtherance of the state post COVID- 19 economic recovery plans , the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by provisions of Ebonyi State Coronavirus and other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and Related Matters Law 005 of 2020 and other relevant Laws and subject to the NCDC COVID-19 Protocols and other directives of the Presidential Task on COVID-19, has issued proclamations relapsing restrictions on events and gathering of persons in the state.

 

“In this regard therefore, His Excellency the Governor has directed as follows “that all public and private schools from primary to tertiary levels shall re-open on 5th October 2020. “That all restrictions in respect of movement order on public burials/ wake keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services/ gatherings, etc are hereby lifted.

 

“That all closures of public places such as event centres, bars, places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, night clubs, cinemas, viewing centres and other such public places are hereby lifted.

