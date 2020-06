Ebonyi State government has said that three persons have died of coronavirus in the state just as no fewer than 24 health workers have tested positive for COVI-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike disclosed this at New Government House complex Abakaliki while giving update on the pandemic to Governor Dave Umahi,

Umezuruike, who did not give the names of the deceased, said one of them was a retired Permanent Secretary in the state from Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone.

