COVID-19: ECOWAS vows to strengthen crossborder security, protects officers

Caleb Onwe Abuja With the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic already hitting hard on many countries, the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has restated its commitment to strengthening cross-border security within the member countries, so as to reduce the risk of the spread.

It also disclosed that the regional body was concerned about the health of all frontline security officers at the borders, who regularly interface with cross-border migrants, and would ensure that they are adequately shielded away from the ravaging COVID -19 pandemic. ECOWAS Commissioner for Trade, Customs Union and Free Movement of Persons, Mr. Konzi Tei, disclosed this recently when he joined a team from the German Embassy and German Corporation ( GIZ ) to donate COVID-19 personal protective equipment to Nigerian Customs in Abuja.

Tei said there was a robust collaboration between member countries of ECOWAS and development partners to protect the borders against crimes and also ensure safety of personnel who work there

Like this: Like Loading...