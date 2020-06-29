COVID-19: Edo, Enugu record 116 new cases as govt calls for caution

E

do and Enugu states, yesterday, both recorded 116 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Edo State recorded 60 confirmed cases, Enugu State recorded 56. With the continuous rise in confirmed cases in Edo State, the government has reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of the virus in order to remain safe and healthy.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, expressed worries over the alarming rate of community spread of the virus, noting that there was need for residents to take responsibility and support government’s efforts at containing the pandemic across all communities in the state.

This, he said, was necessary to protect all citizens, especially the elderly, who account for most of the fatalities recorded in the state.

The commissioner noted that the state recorded 60 new confirmed cases with 38 tested at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory, while the remaining 22 cases were confirmed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

He reassured members of the public the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will not relent in its efforts to contain the pandemic, stressing that contact tracing, line-listing and monitoring of contacts of the confirmed cases were on-going by the state’s surveillance pillar.

According to him, “Physical distancing, compulsory use of face masks, hand hygiene and other epidemiological safety rules must be strictly followed in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and protect the people, especially the elderly, who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Okundia said Edo State has now recorded a total of 33 COVID-19 related deaths, 130 discharged persons, 2567 line-listed contacts, 5750 suspected cases and 933 confirmed cases.

The commissioner however, reiterated the need for citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll-free response lines following any recent travel from high incident states or contact with confirmed cases.

He noted: “Two new toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”

Similarly, the Enugu State Government has announced 56 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 258.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday in Enugu. Obi stated that the ministry confirmed the 56 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He noted that the number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment was 202, while 50 had been discharged.

He said: “The number of cases on treatment is 202, number of cases discharged – 50 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is six.”

He, however, added that the total number of healthcare workers infected stood at 72. The commissioner called on members of the public to be responsible, adding that COVID-19 was real.

