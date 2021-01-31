COVID-19: Edo govt trains stakeholders on preventive measures ahead school resumption

The Edo State Government has concluded a 2-day training of school heads and teachers across public and private schools on coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures ahead of resumption of academic activities for all educational institutions in the state scheduled for Monday, February 1, 2021.

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osawonyi Irowa said this during a press conference in Benin City, the state capital. Irowa said the training was organised by the ministries of health and education, noting that appropriate circulars on the role of schools, students and pupils have also been circulated.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that enforcement for compliance of non-pharmaceutical intervention, including consistent, proper and compulsory wearing of face masks; hand washing and strict observance of physical distancing, is being actively conducted across the state by the risk communication and security pillars of the COVID-19 State Task force with the support of the Mobile Courts.

“The state government, through the Ministry of Health and Education, has concluded a 2-day training of School heads and Teachers across public and private schools on COVlD-19 preventive measures and appropriate circulars on the role of schools, students and pupils have also been circulated,” he added

Like this: Like Loading...