News Top Stories

COVID-19: Edo govt trains stakeholders on preventive measures ahead school resumption

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City Comment(0)

The Edo State Government has concluded a 2-day training of school heads and teachers across public and private schools on coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures ahead of resumption of academic activities for all educational institutions in the state scheduled for Monday, February 1, 2021.

 

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osawonyi Irowa said this during a press conference in Benin City, the state capital. Irowa said the training was organised by the ministries of health and education, noting that appropriate circulars on the role of schools, students and pupils have also been circulated.

 

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that enforcement for compliance of non-pharmaceutical intervention, including consistent, proper and compulsory wearing of face masks; hand washing and strict observance of physical distancing, is being actively conducted across the state by the risk communication and security pillars of the COVID-19 State Task force with the support of the Mobile Courts.

 

“The state government, through the Ministry of Health and Education, has concluded a 2-day training of School heads and Teachers across public and private schools on COVlD-19 preventive measures and appropriate circulars on the role of schools, students and pupils have also been circulated,” he added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NOME – MY MUSIC WOULD MAKE THE WORLD KNOW MY NAME

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Fast rising act, Ignatius Ehinome Okojie popularly known as Nome is taking a stance and making it clear as well as a promise regarding his concerns to the future of his career. Even though one thing Nome makes clear is that, “The world will know my name”.     Since moving to South Africa, […]
Editorial Top Stories

Executive Order 10 and Nigeria’s judiciary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is no pretext that one of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s legacies after office is to leave behind a corruptionfree and independent judiciary. Even before he came into office as Nigeria’s president, Buhari had desired a strong and corruptionfree judiciary. So, the President signed an executive order into law to demonstrate his readiness to restore […]
News

Edo: Lawyer sues FG, Senate President over NDDC board

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An Edo State-based legal practitioner, Dr. Washington Osifo has initiated a suit at the Federal High Court, Benin Division, the Edo State capital, challenging the appointment of a Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), seeking the court to declare such appointment as “illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.” He argued that the decision […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica