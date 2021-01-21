COVID-19: Edo records 15 confirmed cases, 3 new deaths

Edo State has recorded 15 new confirmed cases and three more deaths from (COVID-19) as the second wave of the virus ravaged the country, even as the state government ramps up measures to halt the spread of the pandemic in the state.

With the new deaths, the state has now recorded a total of 18 deaths since December 1, 2020, when the state started tracking the second wave of the deadly virus. Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this yesterday during a meeting of the Edo State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He noted: “Edo State has recorded 15 new confirmed cases and three more COVID-19-related deaths, including one male and two females who died of COVID-19 complications, specifically respiratory failure. “Of the 15 new cases, eight were reported at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) laboratory, while seven were recorded at the Molecular Laboratory at Edo Specialist Hospital. The three new deaths, however, raised the fatality figure in the state to 18 from December 1, 2020 when the state started tracking the second wave of the virus. This calls for caution and cooperation of all residents to stay safe and healthy.”

