COVID-19: Edo records 17 new cases, 34 recoveries

Edo State has recorded 17 new cases and 34 more recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19), as the government intensifies enforcement to ensure strict compliance with guidelines to contain the second wave of the pandemic. The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this during the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. He noted, “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 17 new cases and 34 more recoveries, with 396 active cases that are being managed at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.”

Obi, who disclosed that the government has taken proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus, urged residents to leverage the various testing and sample collection centres provided by the state government to know their COVID-19 status. The Incident Manager reiterated the need for citizens to complement the government’s effort, adding: “While the government intensifies measures to contain the pandemic across all communities, it is necessary for everyone to comply with prevention protocols to curb the spread of the second wave of the virus.

“Basic precautionary measures and hygienic practices, including proper and compulsory use of facemasks, keeping safe social distance, avoiding large gatherings, regular hand washing with soap and the use of alcoholbased hand sanitisers, must be duly adhered to in order for citizens to be safe and healthy.

