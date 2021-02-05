News

COVID-19: Edo records 30 new cases, two more deaths

Edo State yesterday recorded 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), two more deaths and 632 active cases. This is as the state government said it has also intensified measures to curtail the spread of the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Benin, the state capital, on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. He lamented that with the new fatality figure, the state has now recorded a total of 144 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, saying: “Edo State has in the last 24 hours recorded 30 new confirmed cases, two more deaths and 13 recoveries from COVID-19.”

“No fewer than 24 of the new cases were reported from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), while the remaining six were confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH),” Irowa added. The Permanent Secretary, who disclosed that the state also has 632 active cases, who are currently receiving treatments from various treatment and isolation centres within the state, noted that Edo State had since December 1, 2020 when the state started tracking the second wave of the pandemic; collected 10,525 samples and recorded 1,166 confirmed cases; 507 recoveries and 32 deaths.

“Guidelines and protocols are being reviewed by a team of experts in order to improve treatment outcomes, reduce healthcare workers’ infection and the incidence of deaths from COVID-19 in the state. Home-based care is now decentralised across the 18 LGAs of the state using the PHC system of care through the activities of the health officers,” Irowa noted.

