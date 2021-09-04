COVID-19: Edo records 4 new deaths, 28 infections in 24 hours

The Edo State Government yesterday called on residents to make themselves available to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. The state government, while reiterating its commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all Edo people, announced that in the last 24 hours, it had recorded four new deaths, arising from the pandemic. It therefore maintained that vaccination remained the only known answer to curbing the spike of virus in its third wave across the state. Addressing a press conference at the Government House on Friday, the team leader of the state’s Case Management Task Force on Covid-19 Response, Dr.Ebomwonyi Osagie, said the Godwin Obaseki-led administration remained committed to ensuring the health and safety of citizens and would explore every option available for the protection of the best interests of Edo people. Ebomwonyi said the state had witnessed 28 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, four new deaths and that there had been no new recoveries or discharge, adding that test positivity is 11.2 percent.
