News

COVID-19: Edo records four new deaths, 28 new infections in 24hrs

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

The Edo State government Fruday
called on residents to make themselves available to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state government, while reiterating its commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all Edo people, announced that in the last 24 hours, it had recorded four new deaths, arising from the pandemic.

It therefore maintained that vaccination remained the only known answer to curbing the spike of virus in its third wave across the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Government House on Friday, the team lead of the state’s Case Management Task Force on Covid-19 Response, Dr.Ebomwonyi Osagie, said the Godwin Obaseki-led administration remained committed to ensuring the health and safety of citizens and would explore every option available for the protection of the best interests of Edo people.

Ebomwonyi said the state had witnessed in the past 24 hours, 28 new cases of COVID-19 infections, four new deaths and no new recoveries or discharge, adding that test positivity is 11.2 percent.

He stressed that the government was commencing intensive enforcement of use of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) to curb the current spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Verve rewards 600 customers in Good Life Promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand, Verve International, has rewarded 600 customers so far after the third weekly draws in the ongoing Verve ‘Good Life’ Promo.   Verve rewarded the lucky cardholders at prize presentation ceremonies held in various locations across the country recently.   Among the 300 lucky cardholders that emerged winners of […]
News

Buhari’s aide, Hajo, gets UNESCO appointment

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani, has been appointed as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). This was disclosed Friday in a release by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Office of […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 240 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — the lowest single-day count for January and February. The NCDC released the data in its update for February 28, 2021 via its Twitter handle. The country had recorded 341 cases on Saturday — a plummet from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica