News

COVID-19: Edo tops as NCDC confirms 556 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

For the first time since confirming its first coronavirus patient in March 2020, Edo topped the list of states with new cases on Sunday.
Although the state has recorded over 100 new cases previously — for instance, 119 infections were recorded on June 30 — it is the first time Edo would take the spot for highest figure of new positive samples in the country.
The new cases were part of the 556 new infections recorded in 17 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday.
While Lagos recorded less than 100 new cases, a total of 104 new samples tested positive in Edo state.
Edo, now currently the fourth state with the highest number of cases, has a total of 1,989 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 1,220 recoveries and 68 fatalities.
Six new coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded in the state on Sunday.
The FCT has crossed the 3,000 mark with 70 new infections, bringing its current total to 3,027, while Benue recorded an unusual high figure in its daily count with 66 new cases.
Meanwhile, although the number of daily recoveries dropped according to the update for July 19 with 167 people discharged, the total has now exceeded 15,000 across the country.
More than 210,000 samples have been tested, with 36,663 confirmed positive for the coronavirus, out of which 789 deaths have occurred, 15,105 have recovered, while 20,760 are active cases.
BREAKDOWN
556 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Edo-104
Lagos-97
FCT-70
Benue-66
Oyo-61
Kaduna-38
Plateau-28
Osun-19
Akwa Ibom-14
Rivers-13
Katsina-13
Ondo-13
Ogun-6
Kano-5
Nasarawa-4
Gombe-2
Ekiti-2
Borno-1
*36,663 confirmed
15,105 discharged
789 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

76 firms jostle for 57 marginal oil fields

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  N umber of oil firms jostling for oil blocks hit 76 at the weekend as the race for 57 marginal oil fields put up for bid rounds by the Federal Government hots up.     The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), an agency of Federal Government, had penultimate Monday broken an 18-year-old jinx as […]
News

Kano revenue agency sacks 308 workers, 60 consultants

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) yesterday sacked 308 temporary workers of the agency due to the fall in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state. The IGR fell from N2 billion monthly to only N500 million in the state due to the effect of the pandemic. “Kano is now generating between N500 to N600 […]
News

COVID-19: PTF declares FCT hot spot of community spread

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has declared the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as one of the red spots of community spread of the disease in the country. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday while receiving donations of Personal Protective […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: