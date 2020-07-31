News

COVID-19: EdoJobs develops prevention tool kit

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo- Jobs) has scored another first as one of the entrepreneurs at its facility, the Edo Production Centre, has developed a coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention tool kit for use in public facilities, which has now been installed at the Benin Airport, in furtherance of the state government’s effort to boost local industrial capacity. Executive Director, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this during a chat with journalists, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration had provided the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state and a platform for entrepreneurs to contribute to building the state’s industrial base.

According to her, “An entrepreneur who runs Almetech RL at the Edo Production Centre (EPC) has developed an automated kit for prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19) in public places. It is an automated equipment that uses censors and allows for ease of use. The machine has been installed at the Benin Airport for use by passengers and we believe it is a major boost for entrepreneurs and others working in the state.”

She added that the materials used in fabricating the equipment were sourced locally, noting that the EPC provides a space for production of such equipment so as to boost the state’s industrial base. “The equipment was fabricated at the EPC and we are very proud of what has been done. We would be seeing more of these as the state government has rolled out plans to replicate the model on Sapele Road in other locations in Benin and other parts of the state,” she noted.

