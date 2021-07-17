Sports

COVID-19 effects and the essence of Olympic Games

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony is just barely five days away but the excitement of the big event is not as much as expected all over the world. Usually, with a year to the Games, the countdown begins from all sides of the competition. As the organisers tidy up the venues for the competition, the Olympics torch will travel round all the continents of the world and also major cities around the globe.

For the events, athletes face qualification fever to get a ticket to the best and biggest sports event which takes place every four years Olympics is the biggest assemblage of people all over the world and it is always a bragging right of sort to officially be part of the games. Host cities battle with huge number of people who offer themselves as volunteers of the games just to receive a certificate of participation and to be on record as being part of Olympism. The International Olympic Committee has always made it clear that the major goal of the event is generally boost world peace and so the friendliness and participation are vital.

Opening and closing ceremonies of the event are always very entertaining and captivating with lasting memories in the minds of viewers about the special effects displayed by artists, notable superstars and youths while cultural effects of the host city will also be exhibited. Also, the international zone of the games at every competition is always a meeting place for all accredited participating athletes, officials, journalists and families of the athletes. It is always close to the games village. Sad enough, COVID-19 which forced the event to be postponed last year is yet to fully abate and so the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will only be witnessed by the VIPs while the international zone has been cancelled for the forthcoming Tokyo event. Accredited journalists for the Games were told there will be no media centre or media tribune.

They will not even have access to the games or the athletes, rather, they will be given a link to watch specific events on their laptops in their respective hotels. And so, the world is about to witness many strange things in the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo. The event has aptly been tagged the ‘Unusual Games’ Only on Monday, July 12, the government of Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and some other parts of the country. Supermarkets, bars and all major public places were banned too. Visitors, like the participants of the Games, are banned from entering super markets to get any items needed for daily routine or food items.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee and the ministry of sports should liase with the country’s embassy in Tokyo on how best to get local foods for the athletes. It is also possible to carry some of these food items from Nigeria to Japan such that the athletes will be in the best frame of mind to compete. In line with the various logistics on restrictions and other obstacles ahead of the Games, it is also important for Team Nigeria to travel with a strong team of doctors and psychologists to work on the athletes on a daily basis to make them comfortable to give their best. The doctors are to constantly work on Team Nigeria and advise on the dos and don’ts in the competition. It is important for all the participants especially Nigerians, to study the Tokyo Olympics Notebook where every aspect of the operations is clearly stipulated with emphasis on the COVID-19 angle to the games.

The citizens are not happy the games will go ahead but the Japanese government has committed so much money in the Olympic Games project just like the International Olympic Committee. Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, said the ministry and the NOC were aware of the challenges ahead. “We have taken care of various aspects of the logistics to be faced in Tokyo. We are also getting set to handle every situation because we have our advance team there in the past two weeks working hard to make the stay of Team Nigeria comfortable, “ Dare said. Team Nigeria athletes should be psychologically ready for this big event which requires strong character from each of them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Liverpool face Madrid in Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year’s final, reports the BBC. In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v […]
Sports

West Brom score 5 to hand Tuchel first Chelsea defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson scored twice as struggling West Brom overwhelmed 10-man Chelsea and emphatically ended the 14-match unbeaten start to Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at Stamford Bridge. The Baggies were as brilliant as the Blues, who had Thiago Silva sent off in the 29th minute, were abject.   The result moves the 19th-placed side […]
Sports

Rivers Hoopers acquires Festus Ezeli for BAL

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rivers Hoopers have completed the signing of 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli, ahead of the Basketball Africa League in May.   Ezeli who last took the floor for an NBA game in the 2016 NBA Finals, becomes the fourth signing for the KingsMen, after Ben Uzoh, Taren Sullivan and Chris Daniels all joined this week. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica