COVID-19: Egypt’s Central Bank suspends fees until June 2021

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will continue to suspend bank and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fees that began with the Covid- 19 pandemic until June 2021, including ATM cash withdraw-als, fees on banking transactions in Egyptian pounds and cash and withdrawal fees for pension payment cards, according to a report in “Ahram.”

In addition, the bank is continuing to issue free-ofcharge electronic portfolios and prepaid cards for individuals while cancelling fees and commissions on money transactions via mobile phone accounts.

The CBE has instructed banks to exempt privatesector vendors from fees and commissions for transactions conducted via noncontact payment instruments, and to allow them to use their accounts without the need to enter a password. The bank hopes to encourage vendors to increase their reliance on non-contact payment instruments and promote a tap and go culture.

