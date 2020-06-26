Health

COVID-19: Eight doctors, nurses test positive at FMC Abeokuta

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

 

Eight medical workers, including doctors and nurses, have tested positive for coronavirus at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The development came barely a week after a two-and-half-year-old girl receiving treatment at the centre was confirmed positive for the deadly virus.

The Head, Public Relations at the hospital, Segun Orisajo, Friday confirmed that some staff have actually tested positive for coronavirus.

Orisajo said the affected staff consisted of medical doctors, nurses and an administration staff.

According to him, the staffers were part of the team that had contact with the young girl being treated at the centre’s isolation ward.

He, however, stated that none of the staff had shown symptoms of the coronavirus.

He said: “They were part of the team which had contact with a two-and-half-year-old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.

“The COVID-19 positive status of the affected staff was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital’s Infection Control Team.

“Nonetheless, none of the staff had so far showed the symptoms of coronavirus.”

Orisajo quoted the hospital’s Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, as saying the affected staff had been asked to proceed on self-isolation while basic treatment had also commenced for them.

