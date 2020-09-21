COVID-19: Ekiti advocates safety of teachers, pupils as schools reopen

Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi has urged primary school teachers in the state to rededicate themselves to their duties and adhere strictly to the guide-lines issue by government to curb the spread of the ravaging coronavirus in schools and other public places.

The SUBEB Chairman gave the advice as primary schools in the state would resume classes today after schools were closed since March to curtail COVID19 pandemic.

Akinwunmi in a statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday enjoined teachers to work assiduously towards accomplishing the task of ensuring teachers’ safety and that of the pupils, saying that the pupils should be properly prepared for the forthcoming common entrance and placement examinations.

Akinwumi said: “The two major tasks were achievable if teachers remained diligent, committed and focused in the discharge of their duties.

“Now that all public primary schools in the state had been provided with spray pumps and herbicides, there was no excuse for school environment to be overgrown by weeds.”

Akinwumi, who urged teachers to protect the new facilities being provided by government in their respective schools, stated that the new method of rigorous and continuous school inspection recommended by the Universal Basic Educational Commission (UBEC) Quality Assurance would come into full effect in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...