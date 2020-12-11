News

COVID-19: Ekiti launches fresh initiative to drive personal hygiene

Determined to curb second wave of COVID19 in the state, the Ekiti State government has inaugurated a new Concept- “Clean Nigeria” to ensure proper maintenance of personal hygiene in the state.

This is as Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities in the state, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi, disclosed that the state would need N10 billion to ensure that Ekiti was free of open defecation.

Faparusi said the money would be needed to build toilets in public places and reticulated water from major dams to over 140 towns and villages across the state to support Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programmes. Faparusi spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday during a press conference held in conjunction with other partners in Rural Water Sanitation sector. Faparusi said: “What we need in Ekiti is about N10 billion to achieve Open Defecation Free status.

We are approaching banks to key into our activities by way of giving soft loans to landlords to build toilets on their premises. “Government is also partnering with European Union, World Bank, UNICEF to promote water sanitation and hygiene for Ekiti to be free of opportunistic diseases. “The Clean Nigeria campaign is aimed at motivating the communities towards practising handwashing and being conscious of their respiratory hygiene, proper waste management, waste disposal and issues that are associated with environmental degradation.”

