Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Ekiti orders arrest of facemask defaulters

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Ekiti government says it will begin to arrest those refusing to wear facemasks in public places from Monday.
The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, on Sunday told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that there would henceforth be stiffer penalties for those who fail to comply.
The commissioner said Governor Kayode Fayemi was particularly worried about the deliberate lack of compliance with most COVID-19 regulations in the state.
He said the governor had ordered full enforcement of all other COVID-19 regulations in the state.
The commissioner cited some of the precautionary regulations ignored by residents to include compulsory wearing of face masks in public places and observance of social distancing.
He explained further that mobile courts had been established to try offenders and impose adequate sanctions such as fines and community service.
The commissioner further explained that commercial motorcyclists, as well as road transport workers whose passengers refused or neglect to wear face masks, would be held liable.
He reiterated the commitment of the Fayemi administration to the protection of human rights while enforcing the regulations.
According to him, the Ministry of Justice has already issued a directive ordering security agents to respect the rights of residents while discharging their duties.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue varsity Vice Chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Vice Chancellor of the Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe Thursday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Prof. Kembe, who disclosed this on his Facebook wall, said he had symptoms of fever and body fatigue and had been in self-isolation since he discovered about his positive exposure to the virus. He urged […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Police extortion makes our lives miserable –Motorists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Stanley Ihedigbo

The outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria brought unbelievable displays of human rights’ violations and extortions among uniform personnel, with members of the public suffering the most. Motorists plying the Ikotun-Iyana- Ipaja, Ikotun-Igando and Ikotun- Ejigbo routes, all in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, accused the policemen attached to Ikotun and Idimu police stations […]
Metro & Crime

Two inject Deputy Commissioner of Police to death, steal her N70m, plots of land

Posted on Author Reporter

    The police have charged one Moses Anyaoha with nine counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and stealing. The Police alleged that Anyaoha and one Tony Mba, now at large, between 2010 and January 2011 conspired to commit offence of culpable homicide contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code. Prosecution Counsel, Peter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: