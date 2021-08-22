COVID-19: EKSG orders closure of bank, eateries for violating protocols

…laments upsurge of virus’ cases

The Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force monitoring and enforcement team has ordered the closure of two popular eateries and a new generation bank in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital city.

The government, which decried the increase in the rate of the spread of the virus, alleged that the two eateries and financial organisation were sealed off over alleged failure to comply with the COVID-19 protocols and preventive guidelines.

The affected business premises located at Ajilosun and Irona roads were found allegedly violating the rules of the pandemic as stipulated by the government during the visit of the team to the areas.

The operation, which was led by the Chairman, COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Jimlas Ogunsakin, at the weekend, also visited mosques, churches, market places as well business organisations within the state to sensitise them on the need to keep strictly to the pandemic protocols.

Addressing journalists during the operation, Ogunsakin, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Fayemi on Public Health, said the exercise is a routine one by the taskforce team to engage the communities on the need to protect residents of the state against the third wave of the pandemic.

The chairman disclosed that the state has recorded 300 fresh cases of the virus within one week; the development he said is posing a great concern to the government and the people of the state.

Lamenting over the situation, Ogunsakin said the state government have spent millions of naira on the treatment of COVID-19 patients within the last six months.

Like this: Like Loading...