COVID-19: EKSG partners LG officers to educate residents on vaccine

In an attempt to spread necessary and vital information on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine within Ekiti residents, the state government through its Capacity Building Programme has partnered local government officers for sensitization and enlightenment programmes that would be carried out in all communities across the state to dispel fears about the vaccine.

This is coming as roughly 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived the country on Tuesday.

The capacity programme which took place Tuesday at Jibowu Hall, Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti, was organised by the state’s Ministry of Health with local government officers and health stakeholders in attendance.

The participants, drawn from the 16 local government areas of the states, are tagged LGAs RISKCOM Team Members.

They were saddled with the task at the end of the programme to go back to their communities and educate the people on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They will also liase with traditional rulers and community leaders for the information to get to the right places.

