COVID-19: El-Rufai goes into self-isolation again

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has gone into isolation again after being exposed to persons who tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor, in a tweet early Saturday said he had been notified of more positive COVID-19 test results of persons close to him.
He said these included an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State government.
He said as a precautionary measure and in line with COVID-19 protocols, he had to isolate himself.
El-Rufai said he would be carrying out a COVID-19 test on Sunday.
He urged residents to take precautionary measures by wearing masks anytime they were going out.
“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.
“As a precaution, he is in self-isolation pending a test by Sunday.
“It is a precautionary measure to abide in line with protocols of coved-19. Wear your mask at any time you are going out and avoid gathering of more than six people. I will report back to you on the test I will be taken on Sunday,” he stated.
El-Rufai had on March 28, 2020 tested positive for Coronavirus and survived after over a month of being treated in isolation.
Incidentally, El-Rufai’s announcement is coming barely 24 hours after is Lagos counterpart, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu also went into self isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

