COVID-19: Emmanuel scoring high on medical tourism, says Udoh

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting brakes on medical treatment in foreign countries by Nigerians, Akwa Ibom State currently presents itself as the ready bride in medical tourism with the influx of patients under admission in the state-of-the-art health facilities put in place by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The Commissioner for Information Sir Charles Udoh stated this Tuesday in his office while interacting with some senior staff of the ministry on prevalent issues in the state particular the fierce war against COVID-19 by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Sir Udoh said, the world-class 300-bed Isolation Centre, with inbuilt Molecular Virology Laboratory is attracting traffic to the state especially as the PCR Machine, which is adjudged one of the best in Nigeria, has commenced testing of COVID-19 cases in the state.

He said the medical tourism in the state is going to be heightened as government has made ready the second PCR Machine at the state quartenary health institution, the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, which is only just awaiting certification by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) before commencing operation.

The information boss intimated that, in addition to these globally commended medical facilities, Emmanuel has also procured state-of-the-art ambulances for emergencies as well as set up Emergency Operations Centres in the state to boost the health sector for enhanced health care delivery.

On the proposed re-opening of schools for students in exit classes of JS3 and SS3, the state’s Spokesman said, government has sunk in huge fortune for the procurement of facemasks, hand sanitizers, water, soft drinks and biscuits for the students according to the population of schools, all in keeping with COVID-19 protocols and in a bid to cushion the hardship placed on families by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said these excellent measures adopted by the governor in the fight against COVID-19 and the high class treatments given to COVID-19 patients in the state, coupled with the state-of-the-art facilities, all put in place, in line with international best practices, are the driving force attracting traffic to Akwa Ibom towards heightening medical tourism.

