Health

COVID-19: Emmanuel scoring high on medical tourism, says Udoh

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting brakes on medical treatment in foreign countries by Nigerians, Akwa Ibom State currently presents itself as the ready bride in medical tourism with the influx of patients under admission in the state-of-the-art health facilities put in place by Governor Udom Emmanuel.
The Commissioner for Information Sir Charles Udoh stated this Tuesday in his office while interacting with some senior staff of the ministry on prevalent issues in the state particular the fierce war against COVID-19 by Governor Udom Emmanuel.
Sir Udoh said, the world-class 300-bed Isolation Centre, with inbuilt Molecular Virology Laboratory is attracting traffic to the state especially as the PCR Machine, which is adjudged one of the best in Nigeria, has commenced testing of COVID-19 cases in the state.
He said the medical tourism in the state is going to be heightened as government has made ready the second PCR Machine at the state quartenary health institution, the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, which is only just awaiting certification by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) before commencing operation.
The information boss intimated that, in addition to these globally commended medical facilities, Emmanuel has also procured state-of-the-art ambulances for emergencies as well as set up Emergency Operations Centres in the state to boost the health sector for enhanced health care delivery.
On the proposed re-opening of schools for students in exit classes of JS3 and SS3, the state’s Spokesman said, government has sunk in huge fortune for the procurement of facemasks, hand sanitizers, water, soft drinks and biscuits for the students according to the population of schools, all in keeping with COVID-19 protocols and in a bid to cushion the hardship placed on families by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said these excellent measures adopted by the governor in the fight against COVID-19 and the high class treatments given to COVID-19 patients in the state, coupled with the state-of-the-art facilities, all put in place, in line with international best practices, are the driving force attracting traffic to Akwa Ibom towards heightening medical tourism.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Kidney failure lady seeks N10m for transplant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 37-years-old lady, Miss Hannah Odigie, who has chronic kidney failure for the past two years needs N10 million for kidney transplant. Odigie is appealing to Nigerians, government officials and organisations to come to her aide, as she is suffering and is in pains. According to the lady, she really can’t explain the cause of […]
Health

Pawpaw, effective natural therapy to manage impotence

Posted on Author Adodo A

The pawpaw plant is a native of South America, where it was cultivated since pre-Columbian times. There are 22 plants and trees in the pawpaw genus; the most famous of which is ‘Carica papaya’. Pawpaw (Carica Papaya) reached Europe in 1690 and Asia in the 18th Century. Pawpaw is now grown all over tropical Africa. […]
Health

Non-adherence to treatment guideline, hindering malaria elimination

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The 2019 World Malaria Report shows malaria still strikes hardest against some of the most vulnerable members of society – pregnant women and children under five – particularly in Africa, which accounts for 93 per cent of global malaria cases. In this report, APPOLONIA ADEYEMI highlights basic obstacles in tackling malaria in Nigeria   To […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: