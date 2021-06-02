COVID-19, #EndSARS: Lagos begins building of residents’ resilience

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it would continue to build the resilience of the residents of the state to enable them cope with the challenges of a mega city and other emerging trials resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and violent protests. Speaking at a resilience sensitisation workshop; Draft Agenda for Directors/ Officials in Lagos State, the state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the recent COVID-19 outbreak and the #EndSARS protests were a testimonial of the resilient spirit of Lagos, adding that in spite of the massive devastation and the economic downturn occasioned by the pandemicinduced lockdowns, Lagos was able to cope and get out of the challenges.

Muri-Okunola, who commended the state’s workforce for being resilient through the phases of lockdown and staggered resumption as rolled out by the state government during the heat of the pandemic, said that Lagos would continue to wax stronger with proactive steps and policies to keep the state afloat always. He said: “However, the strategy cannot implement itself. Public servants are the key drivers and engine room of the system that will ensure full implementation of the initiatives contained therein.

It is necessary to note here that the Lagos State public service has always held a role model status in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa; and like many ideas executed by Lagos State government, the vision of the Lagos Resilience Strategy cannot be achieved without the buy-in of the ever ready Lagos State public service.

Like this: Like Loading...