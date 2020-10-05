Sports

COVID-19: England footballer's surprise birthday party 'breached rule of six'

The Football Association has said there will be no immediate changes to the England squad following a report three players attended a party in breach of COVID-19 regulations.
Footage was shared by The Sun newspaper which appeared to show Chelsea footballer Tammy Abraham and fellow footballers Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho at a party in London with more than six people on Saturday evening, reports Sky Sports.
The party was reportedly organised as a surprise for Abraham’s 23rd birthday but it broke the “rule of six”.
People in England are limited to gathering in groups of six or fewer when meeting people they do not live with – one of the government’s guidelines designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Abraham told the newspaper: “I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering.
“Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.
“All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”
The Sun quoted a FA spokesperson as saying: “There will be no change to the England team at this stage.”
The FA confirmed to Sky Sports it is aware of the alleged incident and is scheduled to issue a squad update on Monday evening.
The England squad will assemble this week ahead of a friendly against Wales on Thursday and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark the following Sunday and Wednesday.

