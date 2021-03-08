COVID-19: Enugu, Bauchi top list as NCDC confirms 269 new cases

Nigeria’s daily count of fresh coronavirus infections stayed on the low side on Sunday, with 269 new cases confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new positive samples in its update for March 7.

Enugu was top of the list with 78 new cases, followed by Bauchi with 37 infections, and Rivers with 22 positive samples.

According to the data published by the NCDC, as of the time of this report, there was no new case for Lagos on Sunday.

However, five new deaths were recorded on Sunday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,969, while 230 persons were discharged.

According to the NCDC, the recoveries recorded on Sunday, included 80 persons discharged in Kwara State.

Meanwhile, out of the 18,647 active cases across the country, FCT sits at the far top of the list with 7,271 patients; Nasarawa comes next with 1,865, and Lagos has the third highest figure with 1,273 current infections.

Out of a total of 158,506 coronavirus cases now confirmed, 137,875 patients have been discharged.

BREAKDOWN

269 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Enugu-78

Bauchi-37

Rivers-22

Imo-18

Ogun-16

FCT-15

Akwa Ibom-13

Kaduna-13

Kebbi-11

Kwara-9

Edo-7

Ekiti-6

Borno-5

Yobe-5

Kano-4

Nasarawa-3

Osun-3 Anambra-2 Plateau-2

*158,506 confirmed 137,875 discharged

1,969 deaths

