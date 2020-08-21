News

COVID-19: Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, 13 others receive N1.6bn World Bank grant

The National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday said Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and13 other states have so far received N100 million grant each from the World Bank to ease impact of COVID- 19 lockdown. Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who briefed State House correspondents after virtual NEC meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, said that the council received Progressive Report of its Ad hoc Committee interfacing with the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 to ease the lockdown of the economy.

He, however, listed other states as Ekiti, Gombe, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Oyo, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kwara, Cross River, Imo and Delta. The governor said: “All states had submitted IAPs; 35 states cleared by the World Bank; 22 signed Grant Agreement (GA) and 13 yet to return signed GA. “22 states that signed the GA are –Ekiti, Gombe, Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Taraba, Oyo, Abia, Enugu, Plateau, Delta, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kwara, Cross-River, Imo, Yobe, Ondo, Osun, Nasarawa and Benue. “Of the 22 states, 16 states had received N100 million grant — Ekiti, Gombe, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Oyo, Abia, Enugu, Zamfara, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kwara, Cross-River, Imo and Delta.

“Five states next on the list of paymentarePlateau, Yobe, Ondo, Benue and Osun; one state is yet to communicate account details- Nasarawa.’’ The governor said that the key highlights of the current four weeks guidelines of the extended second phase were also presented. On security, Sule said that NEC also received an update by its Ad hoc Committee on Security and Policing. He said that NEC, in its meeting on June 20, deliberated extensively on the persistent security situation in the country especially the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, which had remained a delicate challenge. “Based on this, council set up an Ad Hoc Committee on security and policing headed by the Governor of Ekiti state. “Activities of the Ad Hoc Committee–the committee met on Thursday August 4 to review the escalating security challenges in the country “It had a virtual meeting where briefings and presentations were received from the NSA, IGP, Chief of Defense Staff and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Our Reporters

