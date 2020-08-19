News

COVID-19: Enugu reviews tricycle, market, others’ operations

Enugu State Government has issued new business operation time-table for tricycle operators (Keke Riders), markets, restaurants and bars in the state in respect of cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

In a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the tricycle operators, popularly known as “Keke riders” will with effect from today operate from 6a.m. to 9p.m. daily. According to the statement, markets within the state, will also, from today, operate between 8a.m. and 6p.m. daily while restaurants and bars will operate from 6a.m. to 7p.m.

The statement added that all “Night Clubs in the state are still barred from operation till further notice.” It added that “the state government further enjoins the good people of Enugu State to continue to observe all NCDC COVID-19 Protocol, including hand washing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining social/ physical distancing. “

