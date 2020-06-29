Covid-19: Eti-Osa LG Chairman hails New Telegraph over whistleblowing report

…Dislodges football field crowd

Muritala Ayinla

Following New Telegraph’s report on the

the continued hosting of football competitions with corresponding crowd of spectators on a field popularly known as ‘White Sand’ in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday, the state government has disloged spectators and players on the field.

The report prompted council Chairman, Mr Saheed Bankole to commend New Telegraph for living up to its responsibility as the watchdog of the society by playing a whistle blowing role through its reportage.

New Telegraph had observed that despite the increasing rate of Covid-19 in Eti-Osa Local Government with over 1,600, a figure higher than most states in Nigeria, residents in the council still go about without consideration of safety precautions.

Despite daily update on the pandemic by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), which show that the community transmission in the area is the highest in the country, hundreds of spectators usually gathered to watch football competitions without face masks or social distancing.

But the council chairman, Bankole, who had also lamented over the attitude of some residents towards guidelines and regulations against the spread of the pandemic, expressed appreciation to New Telegraph for raising the alarm over what could have led to the sporadic increase of the pandemic in the council, if not urgently checked.

“We thank you so much for your genuine concern. There is now constant police patrols and surveillance.”

Bankole had expressed worry over the increasing of the pandemic in the council and residents’ attitude towards safety precautions.

He had said: “We did all we could. We distributed face masks and did radio jingles and other media advocacy to inform people about the pandemic. We called on the CDAs and market women. We made people understand that the efforts of Mr Governor and the state government are geared towards their safety. We warned that if they contract the virus and decide to spread to others, they are on their own. We have done what is expected to be done as government at both the state and local government level. If anyone observes the safety precautions, it is for the person’s sake. If he ignores it, he does so at his own peril.”

