COVID-19: EU supports Nigerian businesses with £50m

The European Union (EU) has disclosed that it supported Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprise (MSMEs) by mobilising £50 million through its basket fund to resuscitate huge numbers of Nigerian businesses that were affected during COVID-19.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Samuela Isopi, made this known at a capacity strengthening of MSMEs for the production of highquality PPEs and healthcare related products organised by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in collaboration with UN Women, WHO, and ILO in Lagos yesterday. Isopi noted that the project was a key component of the EU support to Nigeria for COVID- 19 basket fund. She explained that EU mobilised £50 million through the basket fund to complement the government efforts on the national pandemic response plan. According to her, about 73 per cent of Nigerian businesses were affected due to COVID- 19, making the EU to intervene in Nigeria’s economy by rescuing MSMEs to jumpstart their businesses. The EU Ambassador to Nigeria said: “This project is a key component of the EU support to Nigeria for COVID-19 basket fund.

 

