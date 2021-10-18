Business

COVID-19: Ex-LASPEC boss advises insurers, pension operators on gains

A former Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, has advised operators in insurance and pension sectors to look beyond the crises from coronavirus pandemic and maximise the gains therein to grow the sectors.

 

She also charged the operators on creativity and innovation in their product development and service delivery by focusing on meeting the needs of the people for enhanced financial capacity.

 

 

She gave the advice while delivering a paper at the 2021 national conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) held in Lagos.

 

The theme of the conference was “COVID-19 Impact On Financial Inclusion: Opportunities For Insurance & Pension Sectors.” Onanuga said while the pandemic has caused severe disruptions, opportunities have also been created to grow customer base on account of the obvious fact that there is no real social security arrangement by government in the event of sudden and unexpected events and so citizens need to make plans by themselves for wellness both in business and family life.

 

According to her, “economic shocks like sudden loss of job, illness or death can send people living just above the poverty line into abject poverty.

So whether one is in the formal or informal sector, there is the need to have a safety net. The sudden and unforeseen calamities created by the pandemic has highlighted the need to plan for unforeseen circumstances and even early retirement.”

 

To take advantage of these opportunities, she said the pension and insurance industries must remain committed to the inclusive growth of the Nigerian economy, creating opportunities for lower income groups to be part of the broader financial system.

