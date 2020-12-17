COVID-19: Expert blames upsurge on uncontrolled, widespread transmission

The number of deaths in Coronavirus pandemic is surging, both locally and at the international arena. Although, the festive season is a time to relax and celebrate, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that celebration could very quickly turn to sadness if the populace fail to take the right precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Based on the number of new coronavirus infections being recorded daily in the country, Nigeria appears to be set for rising new cases. This development comes amidst the doubts from the general public about the existence of the medical condition. Although, majority of Nigerians believe that COVID-19 is a scam used by the political class to syphon public funds, recent events abroad where some countries including France, Britain, Germany, have gone into a second lockdown to cut new infections and deaths, are evidence of the reality.

Even in Nigeria, the media is currently inundated with reports of rising COVID-19 new infections and shocking deaths of both prominent personalities and the less privileged. For instance, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu tested positive last week, after one of his close aids tested positive for coronavirus; he is undergoing treatment as at the time of filing this report. The story of the John Olu Irefin, majorgeneral and general officer commanding (GOC), six division, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, is well known.

The GOC was attending the annual chief of army staff conference when he became ill and died. The conference was subsequently cancelled by the Army and participants comprising principal staff officers, GOCs, commanders of army schools, commanders of army operations were asked to go into isolation for 14 days.

The coronavirus testing of the various participating officers subsequently threw three up another bombshell. By Sunday, December 14, the Nigerian Army disclosed that 26 of its personnel had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-General Sagir Musa in a statement on Sunday, said 417 personnel have so far been tested in line with the directive to test all that attended the just concluded COAS conference must be isolated and tested. On Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the country recorded 796 new coronavirus new cases; 617 new cases were confirmed on Saturday and Sunday recorded a drop with 418 new cases.

The development is already causing panic and fear among those that doubt the reality of COVID-19 in the country and the questions being asked is why is there resurgence of new infections. A Foremost Virologist and Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori said Nigeria was reaping what it sowed. According to him, “We refused to comply with the basic preventive measures and so we are reaping the harvest of uncontrolled and widespread transmission.

“I really think that the figures of COVID- 19 cases displayed daily were just the tip of the disaster.” Tomori explained that before the latest upsurge in new infections, the drop in figures were reflections of inadequate testing at state level and associated shortages of test kits in the nation’s laboratories. Consequently, he reasoned that the reported drops in number of cases should be taken with A BAG of salt! Speaking further, the virologist said, “I even think we never really got to the top of our epidemic and what we have now may be continuation and catch up of the true situation.

“We have been hiding our true figures. Now, there is no where to hide the cases. Even now, many of our states are performing far below as regards COVID-19 testing.” Another worry about the new wave of transmission is the Christmas and New Year celebrations that are usually associated with large gathering of people, which may provide avenue of COVID-19 spread. The Director General of the World Health Organisaion (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last Friday, said the number of deaths in the coronavirus pandemic was surging and urged people to think very carefully about their holiday season plans.

“The festive season is a time to relax and celebrate but… celebration can very quickly turn to sadness if we fail to take the right precautions,” he told a news conference recently “As you prepare to celebrate over the coming weeks, please, please consider your plans carefully.

If you live in an area with high transmission, please take every precaution to keep yourselves and others safe. “That could be the best gift you could give — the gift of health.” Tedros said there had been a 60 per cent increase worldwide in deaths from coronavirus over the past six weeks. On what should be done to address the problem, Tomori said it was to do what we should have done in the first place: emphasise prevention, the use of face masks, hand washing, physical distancing, among others. He stressed that COVID-19 is a personal issue as it was the individual and not the government that would get COVID-19 and possibly die.

“So, protect yourself and the family is protected and the community is protected and the nation is protected. Simple!” According to Tomori, any planned new lockdown now will achieve little as past lockdown achieved little. “We never really had effective lockdown because for lockdown to be successful, it must go together with strict compliance with the non- pharmaceutical interventions, the use of face mask, hand washing, safe distancing, avoiding large crowds and working in open spaces.

“Lockdown without taking accompanying preventive measures is a double jeopardy…..economic disaster with exploding COVID-19 epidemic.” Concerning majority of Nigerians that still don’t observe necessary protocols to prevent COVID-19, Tomori said governments at all level should keep on telling the populace and persuading them to comply. “Let those who recover come out and tell others. Leaders at all levels should show good examples and teach people the correct way to wear face masks.”

