COVID-19: Expert tasks policy makers on indigenous solutions

The Chief Executive Officer of Wits Tshimologong Digital Innovation, Johannesburg, Lesley Williams, has charged Africans to consider the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to identify and showcase indigenous solutions to the multifaceted challenges confronting the continent.

Speaking while delivering her keynote address at the 2-day virtual edition of the Annual Breakfast Dialogue fourth edition of the Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) which was held online for two days with the theme: “Tech for Good: Fostering Social Innovation and Digital Investments for Transformative Change”, Williams challenged policymakers and innovators to consider the pandemic as an avenue to explore African solutions to the problems.

According to her, the problems arising from the COVID-19 outbreak across the continent in the wake of global economic decline has resulted in developing nations putting their national interests first, adding that Africa, like the rest of the world, is caught up in the same COVID-19 problem and its attendants challenges.

