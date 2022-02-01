COVID-19: Experts list steps to revive Nigeria’s economypronounced

EXPECTATION

It is expected that the average oil price in 2022 will exceed the budgeted benchmark of $62 per barrel

Against the backdrop of waning devastation from the Coronavirus pandemic, experts have predicted a positive rebound for the Nigerian economy in 2022.

Recall that fastrack recovery of the economy after the pandemic, President Muhammadu recentlyBuhari appointed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to chair an Economic Sustainability Committee tasked with developing a plan that would place the country on a more sustainable growth path.

The committee had proposed a $6 billion economic plan that will take care of multi-billion dollar investments in agriculture across all 36 states, public works and road building programme, mass housing programme, solar power systems for millions of households, rapid expansion of broadband connectivity across the country, ‘Made in Nigeria’ drive focusing on manufacturing: shoes and textiles, ceramics, plastics, furniture, steel fabrication and building materials.

Industry analysts, Muyiwa Oni, the Head of Equity Research, West Africa, for Stanbic IBTC (Standard Bank Group) and Andrew Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist, West Africa, PwC, noted that if well implemented, the plan would definitely put the economy on a growth path.

Also, in a 2022 economic outlook for the nation, the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise confirmed that the outlook for the economy was largely positive.

The report listed sustained recovery of global oil price as the key driver of growth for the period.

It stated: “We expect that the average oil price in 2022 will exceed the budgeted benchmark of $62 per barrel, offering some fiscal headroom This would be powered by higher energy demand driven by the recovery of economic activities globally. This trajectory is expected to impact on our foreign reserve and strengthen the capacity of the Central Bank of Nigeria to support the foreign exchange market.”

CPPE acknowledged that the impact of the pandemic on global and domestic economies was beginning to dissipate on account of increased vaccination and other containment measures, adding, “the capacity of many countries to manage the pandemic has progressively improved with each pandemic experience.”

It noted further that the shocks of subsequent variant of the pandemic on the global and domestic economies were likely to be less severe than previous ones.

“Instances of lockdowns of economies are less likely to be prevalent in 2022.

“We expect to see less damaging response adopted by countries around the world. Therefore, both globally and domestically we are less likely to witness prolonged lockdowns,” it added.

The experts, however, warned that macroeconomic policies, insecurity, regulatory and structural factors will contribute to economic headwinds during the period.

The paper stated: “The seemingly intractable problem of insecurity remains a significant risk to the economy and the impact on some sectors, especially the agricultural sector will be profound. There are also concerns about the effect on the perception of Nigeria as an investment destination and implications for Nigeria country risk rating.

“Monetary and foreign exchange policy rigidities may also pose a risk to the growth outlook as there are no indications of any significant shift in monetary and foreign exchange policy stance in the near term. Consequently, the distortions inherent in the foreign exchange market will persist in 2022. The constraining effect of the high Cash Reserve Requirement on financial intermediation would also persist in 2022 with a dampening effect on growth outlook.

“Investors will have to grapple with the barriers to international trade experienced in 2021. These are problems relating to the Lagos ports, the traffic gridlock, port congestion, bureaucratic documentation processes, extortions and the prohibitive charges by terminal operators and shipping companies are unlikely to abate in 2022. Investors would have to grapple with these constraints in 2022.”

Dr Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, said on a positive note, the coming on stream of the Dangote refinery in 2022 will do a lot to relieve the fiscal pressure on the economy.

An economist and facilitator with the Bloomberg Financial Academy, Professor Leo Ukpong, expressed confidence that the economy would bounce back if the right steps are taken towards that direction.

