COVID-19 exposed rot in Nigerian health system –MDCAN

The President, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof. Ken Ozoilo, says COVID- 19 has exposed the rot in the Nigerian health care system. Ozoilo, who spoke in an interview with New Telegraph, said although the problem in the health sector had lingered for years, it is not beyond redemption. According to him, doctors in the country are overstretched because of the rising cases of coronavirus, especially the outbreak of the third wave and the Delta variant.

He said: “The system has lacked attention over the years under different previous administrations and the current government as well, but government’s sincerity, commitment, improved funding and regular investment in the health sector, could turn the table around.” The outbreak of the third wave of coronavirus and the Delta variant has led to an increase in the number of new infections and deaths from the pandemic in the country.

Similarly, the outbreak of cholera in the country has also increased the burden of caregivers, particularly in the face of the strike by resident doctors since August 2. The data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that so far 816 deaths had been recorded from cholera out of 31,000 reported cases from 22 states.

Giving the background of the challenges hindering the health system, Ozoilo said one of the military administrations once described the health system as associated care facilities as “mere consulting clinics”, adding that today the story is not different.

However, on how to tackle the problem, the MDCAN chief said there must be shortterm, medium-term and longterm solutions to the problems. Ozoilo said: “In the short term, the government needs to focus attention on the health system. Remember during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Presidential Committee on COVID-19 brought out money, acquired ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), oxygen facilities and paid some special allowances to some health workers; that is a halfhazard approach and it is not sustainable.”

Speaking further, he said all levels of governments should do a systematic approach, but the first thing is for the government to demonstrate commitment. He said: “Government is not committed because once the crisis on the ground is off the focus deviates from the health sector.

“In fact, the problems are arising from government’s failing to keep its own promises.” Ozoilo urged government to ensure that striking doctors return to work “and then begin a system of consistent investment in the health system.” He lamented poor budgeting for the health sector, saying government should do more. Ozoilo said: “Year in, year out despite the Abuja Declaration that recommended devoting a minimum of 15 per cent of the budget to health, the government doesn’t budget up to 15 per cent. The highest the government budgets for health is five per cent and the highest is six per cent.”

