COVID-19: FAAN chides Yari for violating airport protocols

For acting in a behaviour short of the status of a Very Important Person (VIP) in a public place, the action of former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has been condemned by the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Yari was alleged to have pushed away a public health worker who wanted to profile him in line with COVID-19 protocols at Malam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano.

The violent action of the former governor, who claimed the status of a VIP at the Kano Airport on Saturday, has been described as a violation of public health protocols at a time COVID-19 ravages the world, which the Federal Government is not taking lightly. Reacting to the infraction by Yari, the management of the agency stated: “FAAN hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, who blatantly violated the public health procedures (#COVID-19) on travels at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday July 11, 2020.

“He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment Department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated. “FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the Presidential directive by observing the public health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.” It would be recalled that on July 2, 2020 the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said that as flights resumed, aides of VIP passengers would, henceforth, be stopped from accessing the terminal and VIPs will be subjected to the full safety protocols at the airports.

The VIPs are mostly those who cause stirs at the airports and they have been told explicitly to carry their own baggage as it was no longer business as usual. All VIPs: Governors, ministers, heads of government parastatals and agencies, traditional rulers, chief executives of banks and others have been written to update them on the new protocols.

