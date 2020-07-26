COVID-19: Face shields not sufficient for protection –NMA

About two weeks ago, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), urged Nigerians not to use face shields without a face mask.

The agency, while issuing the warning via a tweet on Monday, July 13, noted that face shields alone cannot prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. Irrespective of this warning, which has been severally repeated by members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in most towns and communities in the country, especially urban areas, many Nigerians wearing face shields alone, have been observed conducting their business as usual.

Investigations also revealed that more citizens use face shields without face masks in the public space, a factor that violates the advisory of the NCDC. In Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Calabar, among numerous cities in the country, wearing a face shield is currently the vogue among citizens.

In fact, it is becoming more fashionable for many Nigerians to appear in face shields without facemask, prompting the questions: will this practice impact the fight against COVID-19 positively? What is wrong with adorning face shield alone? How does using face shield alone hinder the fight against COVID19?

While citing the recent World Health Organisation (WHO) claims to the effect that coronavirus is airborne, meaning it can float in the air for as long as eight hours, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, said if that was tenable, anything other than face mask will not protect anyone from contracting COVID-19.

Making this clarification, the Chairman, Lagos NMA Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi said if the report that COVID-19 could be contracted only from droplets from an infected person was tenable, the face shield may be sufficient to protect people from COVID-19 because what the face shield prevents is droplet splashes that come out from the nostrils and from the mouth when talking, sneezing or coughing.

He, however, said the face shield was not sufficient to protect someone from an airborne infection and that is why some members of the PTF recommended that anyone that wanted to use face shield should use face mask as well.

“This confers the individual the protection from COVID-19. So, facemask when worn appropriately can protect the injection or the inhalation of the droplets or the airborne infection of COVID-19.

“If you recall, at first we thought COVID-19 was only spread via droplet infection and by contact with those who were already infected. That was when we recommended that people should wear face shield or cloth facemask; and those who work in hospitals should make sure they wear appropriate facemask: the N95 facemask or the surgical facemask.

“But now that we hear the report that the virus can actually be transmitted via airborne infection, face shield alone will not be sufficient to protect someone from that kind of infection anymore

Like this: Like Loading...