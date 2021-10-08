COVID-19 fallout pushed 124m people into poverty line – UN, MAN

The United Nations (UN), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other members of Organized Private Sector (OPS) have disclosed that no fewer than 124 million people worldwide were pushed back into poverty last year amid the COVID-19 challenges. With this, they emphasized that there is a need for a sustainable recovery model plan to be established that must be guided by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). However, the UN disclosed that it is committed to supporting Nigeria’s industrialisation bid and making progress towards achieving its SDG goals. UN Deputy Secretary General on Sustainable Development Goals, Ms. Amina Mohammed, at a virtual event with MAN and other OPS stated that the UN had put in place a double compact special initiative dedicated to promoting sustainable businesses.

